Entergy Appoints Andrew Marsh CEO As Leo Denault To Retire; Kimberly Fontan Named CFO

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corporation (ETR), an electric power firm, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Marsh, as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from November 1.

The move follows the scheduled retirement of the company's current Chairman and CEO Leo Denault in 2023.

Marsh joined Entergy in 1998 and served in a series of financial planning and strategy roles, including Vice President, Planning and Financial Communications. He was named Executive Vice President and CFO in 2013.

Kimberly Fontan, who has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since 2019, will succeed Marsh as Executive Vice President and CFO. Fontan joined Entergy in 1996 as a staff accountant.