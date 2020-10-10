Entergy Crews Assessing Damages, Restoring Power Following Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Entergy's storm team are assessing damages and restoring power where it is safe to do so after Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday afternoon near Creole, Louisiana, as a Category 2 hurricane. The system caused widespread damage to Entergy's electrical system and knocked out power to customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

As of this morning, 495,000 power outages amassed throughout Entergy's service territories. While restoration efforts are beginning behind Delta, additional outages are occurring as Delta continues to move north through Mississippi. Delta brought storm surge, heavy rain and wind gusts of more than 100 mph when it made landfall along the Gulf Coast.

"Our damage assessment teams are determining the overall impact to Entergy's infrastructure while our storm team continues to restore power where it is safe to do so. Our focus today will be to bring electric service back to critical infrastructure and the largest number of customers the fastest," said Eli Viamontes, Entergy's vice president of utility distribution operations. "We're asking our customers to please be patient with us and other first responders as we work to recover safely. While each storm we go through is unique, we've been through this before and we'll get through Delta recovery together."

Entergy is continuing to add personnel to a restoration team of more than 11,000 on their way to impacted areas. We continue to work closely with other utilities and contract workers to bring additional out-of-state utility crews to quickly help restore service. The company follows a methodical plan of power restoration that has proven effective during past storms. First, crews concentrate on restoring power to critical community infrastructure and essential services such as hospitals, water treatment plants, police and fire stations and communication systems. Then, resources are directed to work that safely restores the greatest number of customers as quickly as possible.

The time immediately following a storm is the most dangerous. There may be dangers, such as live power lines, hidden under debris. For your safety, please avoid downed power lines and equipment. Entergy urges customers to keep streets open for local emergency vehicles and workers as they begin to repair and rebuild portions of the electrical system. Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and all those involved, please stay away from work zones.

Stay Informed



Entergy will keep customers informed throughout the company's response. Here is how customers can get information:

Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Sign up for text messages by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Follow us on Social Media

Social media plays an important role in keeping customers informed, and the companies place a high priority on updating their social media channels throughout an event. Customers can follow Entergy on Facebook and Twitter.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

