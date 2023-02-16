Entergy Issues Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) initiated its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.55 to $6.85. Over 2022-2025 period, the company estimates 6-8% CAGR in adjusted earnings per share.

Fourth quarter net income was $106 million, or $0.51 per share compared with $259 million, or $1.28 per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.51 compared to $0.76. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues increased to $3.27 billion from $2.72 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.6 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.