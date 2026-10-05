Entergy Aktie

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WKN: 889290 / ISIN: US29364G1031

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05.10.2026 14:10:41

Entergy Names David Borde President And CEO Of Entergy Texas

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp. (ETR), a utility company, on Monday announced the appointment of David Borde as president and CEO of its subsidiary Entergy Texas Inc., effective immediately.

Borde succeeds Eliecer Viamontes, who has departed the company for other opportunities.

Borde most recently served as vice president of utility strategy and regulatory initiatives, where he supported Entergy's operating companies with strategic and regulatory counsel.

He joined Entergy in 2009 as director of corporate development based in Texas and later served as the company's vice president of investor relations. He had also held various leadership roles within its utility finance business partner organization.

Previously, Borde worked in the investment banking division of Citigroup USA and as a lawyer at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

"David has extensive experience in utility strategy, regulatory affairs and utility finance, along with his deep understanding of our business and customers," said Drew Marsh, chair and CEO of Entergy.

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