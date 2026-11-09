Entergy New Orleans: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 2, 2026, Entergy New Orleans (NYSE:ENO) announced that regulators approved a four-year extension for its formula rate plan, a regulatory mechanism that adjusts rates annually based on utility costs. Predictable regulatory structures give the utility reliable cash flows to fund infrastructure upgrades without facing sudden rate shocks. Three key takeaways from management's comments highlight how this regulatory foundation and infrastructure push shape the long-term outlook.

Regulators approved an extension for the operating company's formula rate plan through 2030. That regulatory certainty lets management invest in long-term infrastructure projects with clear cost-recovery timelines.

Management broke ground on a government-funded grid hardening project, which upgrades infrastructure to withstand severe weather. Federal grant funding keeps customer bills manageable while improving local network reliability.

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