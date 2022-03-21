Entergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3359375 per share of preferred stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to more than 486,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million families and businesses across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse portfolio of low-carbon and carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship and delivers more than $100 million in philanthropy and advocacy efforts to local communities each year. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations.

