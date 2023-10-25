|
25.10.2023 19:24:00
Entergy to report third-quarter 2023 financial results on Nov. 1
NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy will report its third-quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Drew Marsh, chairman and chief executive officer, Kimberly Fontan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and company leaders invite you to listen to a live webcast discussion of Entergy's financial results at 10 a.m. Central time the same day. The webcast may be accessed by visiting Entergy's website at entergy.com/investors or by dialing 888-440-4149, conference ID 9024832.
The presentation materials will be available on Entergy's website before the market opens on the day of the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at entergy.com/investors. From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media and anticipates doing so in connection with this event.
About Entergy
Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-to-report-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-nov-1-301967644.html
SOURCE Entergy Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Entergy Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Entergy-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem n Investment in Entergy von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Entergy-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Entergy-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Entergy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Entergy-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Entergy-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Entergy abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel Entergy-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Entergy bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Entergy-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Entergy bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.23
|S&P 500-Papier Entergy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Entergy eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Entergy-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Entergy abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Entergy Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Entergy Corp.
|86,00
|-2,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.