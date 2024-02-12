|
12.02.2024 08:00:35
Enterprise blamed me for flood damage to our hire car
It demanded more than £1,200 and has threatened to ban me from renting one of its vehicles againI collected a hire car from the Enterprise desk at Tarbes Lourdes airport last July, and drove it about 12 miles to my holiday accommodation in Bagnères-de-Bigorre. That evening there was a severe storm that caused flash floods across town. Water entered the hire car, which was parked on a street at the top end of town, and left a muddy residue. No damage was evident, and the vehicle was working perfectly when I drove back to the airport four days later. I showed the residue to the Enterprise staff, who thoroughly inspected the vehicle and drove it a short distance before assuring me that everything was OK.The following day, Enterprise called, claiming that the car’s engine light had come on, and it would need to be inspected at a garage. Weeks later I received a demand for a €1,500 (£1,278) excess payment. I contested this on the grounds that the company’s terms and conditions state that customers are exempt from charges if damage is caused by an unavoidable natural event, or force majeure. Enterprise insists I should have left the area before the storm hit. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
