Enterprise Financial Services CorpShs Aktie

Enterprise Financial Services CorpShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DQZ3 / ISIN: US2937121059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.01.2026 01:18:15

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $53.86 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $47.90 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $193.58 million from $167.00 million last year.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53.86 Mln. vs. $47.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $193.58 Mln vs. $167.00 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Enterprise Financial Services CorpShs

mehr Nachrichten