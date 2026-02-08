Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
Enterprise Products Partner Shares Jump as Cash Flows Climb. Is It Time to Buy the High-Yield Stock?
After experiencing some headwinds related to the roll-off of favorable contracts in its LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) business in 2025 and a return to more normalized spreads, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) shares rose after the company returned to growth in the fourth quarter and projected growth to accelerate through 2027.Despite recent headwinds, Enterprise still operates a steady business model with strong visibility. Approximately 82% of its gross operating profit in 2025 came from fee-based activities, which is back to historical levels after a few years of benefiting from high differentials. In Q4, Enterprise's total gross operating profit rose by 4% to $2.74 billion, while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also increased by 4% to $2.71 billion. Distributable cash flow (DCF) rose by 3% to $2.22 billion, while adjusted free cash flow came in at just $1.17 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
