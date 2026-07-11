Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
11.07.2026 18:01:00
Enterprise Products Partners Has Had 28 Consecutive Annual Dividend Increases. Does the Energy Stock Have Enough Fuel to Keep the Streak Going?
If you're confused about whether the price of oil and natural gas will continue to stay high, join the club. The vicissitudes of oil and natural gas prices have been notoriously noticeable this year. Energy markets have been whipsawed by severe geopolitical shocks in the Middle East, followed by dramatic regulatory resolutions that have triggered sharp price swings.This year's chaos perfectly demonstrates why some income investors highly prize Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) toll-road business model. While oil and global gas prices swung by nearly 100% and supply chains experienced massive disruptions, Enterprise's volume-driven, fee-based pipelines continued to collect steady fees. The company provides midstream services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals, regardless of wild commodity price fluctuations.As a master limited partnership (MLP), it functions fundamentally differently from an oil driller or exploration company. Here are three compelling reasons to own Enterprise Products Partners stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!