Enterprise Products Partners Is Set to Enter Growth Mode. Is It Time to Buy This Dividend Stock With a 7.3% Yield?

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is perhaps best known for its steady, consistent results and attractive distribution payout.The pipeline operator has been a model of consistency over the years, growing its distribution each year for the past 25 years regardless of energy prices and economic cycles. The stock carries a 7.3% yield, which is an attractive payout for investors looking for income. With its first-quarter results, Enterprise once again showed the steadiness of its business model. However, the company is set to go into growth mode, which should excite investors even more.