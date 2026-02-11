Chevron Aktie

WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005

11.02.2026 14:46:00

Enterprise Products Partners vs. Chevron: Which High-Yield Energy Stock Will Outperform in 2026?

If you are looking for a dividend-paying energy stock to add to your portfolio in 2026, you can go in two broad directions. You can focus on an energy company with material exposure to oil and gas prices, like Chevron (NYSE: CVX), or you can try to avoid commodity risk by buying a midstream business like Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Here's how to decide.Enterprise Products Partners has an impressive 6.2% yield, backed by 27 consecutive annual distribution increases. That's roughly as long as the master limited partnership has been public, so it has a proven track record of being a reliable income investment. The trade-off for that high yield is that the yield is likely to make up the lion's share of your return over time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
