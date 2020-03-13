Enterprise Rent-A-Car Ready to Help University Students Get Home

ST. LOUIS, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Rent-A-Car today announced, in order to help university students get home, the business is waiving its young renter fee and reducing its minimum age to rent a vehicle from 21 to 18 years old. The change is effective now through the end of May at all locations in the United States.

With colleges and universities all over the United States announcing campus closures in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, many students may need last-minute transportation. By reducing the age minimum and waiving the young renter fee, more students can access rental cars.

"We want to do whatever we can to make this unprecedented situation easier for students and their families," said Will Withington, Senior Vice President, North American Operations for Enterprise Holdings, which owns and operates Enterprise Rent-A-Car. "With an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location within 15 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, we're in range of nearly every college campus in the country and able to help students get wherever they need to go."

In order to be eligible, students ages 18 to 24 will need to provide a valid driver's license and official student ID card.

For more information and to begin their car rental reservation process, students can visit enterprise.com/studenttravelassistance or call (1-844-624-4412).

About Enterprise

The Enterprise brand – which comprises Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Enterprise CarShare, the Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Commute with Enterprise – offers customers a total transportation solution. Its flagship brand, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was founded in 1957 and is known for an extensive network of convenient locations, affordable rates and outstanding customer service. Enterprise Rent-A-Car was ranked on BusinessWeek magazine's annual list of "Customer Service Champs" for four years in a row. Enterprise operates not only as a key provider for insurance replacement, weekend getaways and special occasions, but also as a local transportation alternative. With more than 5,800 fully staffed airport and neighborhood offices located within 15 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, Enterprise can meet whatever transportation need customers may have – renting, buying or sharing.

