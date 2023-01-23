Enterprises in Brazil Seek Rapid Digital Transformation

Enterprises across Brazil are looking for service providers to help them rapidly accelerate their digital projects and environmental, social and governance initiatives, with many seeing these moves as essential to their future, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services report for Brazil finds that rapid deployment of digital business projects and adoption of ESG programs are viewed as huge competitive advantages for enterprises in Brazil.

Some Brazil enterprises are turning to pilot projects to roll out new digital business programs, with pilots used in digital transformation initiatives and more specific technology and data projects, the report says. However, many enterprises in Brazil experience great difficulties while incorporating digital transformation projects into their organizations. Many technology service providers have focused on being ideal partners to address all the challenges, including cultural and operational changes needed in digital transformation.

"In turbulent times such as these, a rapid pace of digital transformation is not a competitive advantage; it is a business requirement,” said Shafqat Azim, ISG partner, digital transformation, for the Americas. "Enterprises that accelerate pilot projects and scale them up can increase revenue, reduce costs and increase their long-term resilience.”

Meanwhile, enterprises are looking for help with ESG initiatives as they face societal pressure to focus on sustainability and decarbonization, the report says. Although there’s been slow progress in this area in Brazil, the report sees growth in the number of service providers offering to help companies identify, plan and implement solutions in the fields of sustainability and net-zero carbon emissions.

"Enterprises that accelerate their digital and ESG projects experience better business performance,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Those that ensure speed while scaling digital solutions with digital transformation initiatives have a major competitive advantage over those that adopt digital solutions at a slower pace.”

Service providers offering digital business services map their clients’ entire value chains, identify areas of opportunity and use their resources to work through all the stages of a digital initiative, from co-creation to implementation, the report says. Leading providers offer several services, including defining strategies, monitoring use of the digital solution and managing the portfolio of digital assets.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 41 digital business solution providers across five quadrants: Business Consulting Services, Customer Experience Services, Supply Chain Transformation Services, Sustainability and ESG Services and Digital Reality Services.

The report names Accenture as a Leader in all five quadrants and Stefanini as a Leader in four. BRQ and Wipro are named Leaders in three quadrants, and Deal, Deloitte Digital, Globant, ilegra and T-Systems are named Leaders in two. Meanwhile, Beenoculus, CI&T, Compass UOL, FCamara, Infosys, Logicalis, MadeinWeb, PwC, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, V8.Tech, VRGlass and YDreams Global are all named Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, MadeinWeb was named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Globant and TOTVS Consulting were name Rising Stars in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from BRQ, MadeinWeb and V8.Tech.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

