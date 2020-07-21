Enterprises in Germany Look to SDN Technologies to Assist with Cloud Migration

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds German companies embracing SDN to reduce complexity, migration risks associated with shift to cloud computing

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in Germany are moving away from traditional networking technologies and increasingly adopting software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) tools to assist with their migration to cloud environments, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Partners Report for Germany finds enterprises there increasingly focused on migrating their IT and network operations to the cloud and embracing SDN-related technologies to reduce complexity and risks when moving to single or multi-cloud environments.

German enterprises also see SDN and NFV technologies improving integration, automation, orchestration and management of network resources and processes, the report says. "This trend is driven by the desire to increase flexibility and agility and seamlessly add applications and network resources to meet business and usage goals more efficiently and securely,” said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH.

SDN technologies also allow enterprises to respond quickly to customer inquiries and rapidly provide new services on the network, the report adds. As a result, SDN tools can improve customer satisfaction while increasing sales. In addition, SDN tools create the flexibility needed for German enterprises to experiment with innovative technologies such as intent-based networks, artificial intelligence, rapid hot spot provisioning and data flow allowance, the report adds.

Enterprises in Germany also are using SDN to simplify the management and planning of networks and integrate them with other IT initiatives, the report says. SD-WAN, by moving its control layer to the cloud, can be managed with a single-pane-of-glass control tool, and companies can integrate the network with other applications and IT services.

In recent years, many telecommunication providers, network services providers and system integrators in Germany have rolled out new SDN and SD-WAN products, the report adds. Many offer SD-WAN solutions that cater to specific enterprise sizes and industries or desired interactions with customers or users. Other providers offer SD-WAN implementations focused on delivering benefits in the short term, while preparing for advanced technologies like intent-based networks, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The report sees the German SDN market flooded with international and local suppliers, with a more fragmented group of providers than in many other Western European markets. Some consolidation of the market is beginning to happen, resulting in a smaller number of medium-sized and large providers that are likely to be available to enterprise customers in the coming years.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Partners Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 49 providers across six quadrants: Managed WAN Services, Managed SD-WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Supplies (DIY), Network Technologies Suppliers (Core to Mobile) and Mobile Network (4G/5G) and Additional (Non-Core) Services.

The report names IBM and Vodafone as leaders in all six quadrants, and Deutsche Telekom as a leader in five. Orange Business Services is named as a leader in four quadrants, and BT, Computacenter and NTT are named as leaders in three. Colt, GTT, Juniper Networks, Riedel Networks and Verizon are leaders in two quadrants, and AT&T, Axians, Cisco, Damovo and Extreme Networks are leaders in one.

A customized version of the report is available from Colt .

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Partners Report for Germany available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.