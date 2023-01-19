Enterprises in the Nordics Are Warming Up to Public Clouds

A growing number of large and midmarket enterprises in the Nordics are migrating to public clouds, attracted by new features, including FinOps capabilities, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud — Solutions and Services report for the Nordics finds that companies and public agencies in the region, already more mature than most in terms of cloud computing, increasingly see public clouds as preferable to existing IT environments, such as private clouds, for cost, compliance and other reasons. Interest in moving workloads to public clouds is growing as several large enterprises accelerate digital transformations.

"Companies in the Nordics now consider public cloud a strong, viable option,” said Alexandra Classen, partner, technology modernization, at ISG. "Concerns about security and financial controls are fading as providers introduce features and platforms to address them.”

Organizations that were wary of moving all their workloads to a public hyperscaler’s cloud can now choose hybrid and multi-cloud configurations that let them use multiple services under a single management platform, the report says. This prevents dependence on one provider and offers more flexible capabilities.

There is strong demand in the Nordics, including in the public sector, for transformative cloud migrations that include application modernization, opening up the possibilities for re-engineering IT to meet business requirements, ISG says. These projects are powering greater use of cloud consulting and transformation services, which in turn heightens the ongoing challenge that providers face in recruiting and retaining skilled and experienced consultants.

The many low-latency network connections in the Nordics, including links to major European hubs such as London and Amsterdam, allow companies to access and operate cloud-based applications from almost anywhere, ISG says.

"Strong connectivity options, combined with many low-cost sources of energy, make the Nordics an attractive region for owning or using data centers,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

Companies in the Nordics can also choose from a growing number of public cloud providers, the report says. Several new hyperscalers, including Alibaba Cloud, Tencent, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud, are emerging as alternatives to the traditionally dominant AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

The report also explores several other public cloud trends in the Nordics, including steadily growing demand for SAP S/4HANA services on public clouds and strong partnerships between service providers and major hyperscalers and technology companies.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud — Solutions and Services report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 50 providers across six quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket, Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts, Managed Public Cloud Services for Midmarket, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Tietoevery as a Leader in four quadrants and Sopra Steria as a Leader in three quadrants. It names Accenture, AWS, Capgemini, CGI, Fujitsu, Google, HCLTech, LTI, Microsoft, Orange Business Services, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro as Leaders in two quadrants each. IBM, Kyndryl, NNIT and Nordcloud are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Atos, Infosys, N-iX and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud — Solutions and Services report for the Nordics is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

