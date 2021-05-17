Entertainment Leaders Call on Celebrities and Influencers to Stop Spreading Misinformation about Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Michael Bublé, Sherry Lansing, Gene Simmons, Meghan McCain, Selma Blair, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Haim Saban, and Diane Warren among 130+ celebrities and entertainment executives to sign open letter calling for balanced discourse regarding escalating violence in Israel and Palestinian Territories

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 130 leaders from the entertainment industry have signed a joint statement released by the non-profit entertainment industry organization Creative Community For Peace calling on fellow entertainers and executives to use their platforms to combat misleading and one-sided accounts of the conflict in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. The open letter urges those in the entertainment community to use their voice to call for the de-escalation of violence and the end to divisive rhetoric while also acknowledging the pain and loss impacting all parties involved in the conflict.

The joint statement comes amid a wave of violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, including indiscriminate rocket attacks targeting metropolitan areas throughout Israel as well as Israel's retaliatory response in Gaza.

Gene Simmons (Artist/KISS), Sherry Lansing (Former CEO of Paramount Pictures), Michael Bublé (Artist), Haim Saban (Chairman & CEO, Saban Capital Group), Meghan McCain (Co-Host, The View), Orly Agai Marley (President, Tuff Gong Worldwide), David Draiman (Frontman, Disturbed), Selma Blair (Actress), Diane Warren (Songwriter, Producer), and Ben Silverman (Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Propagate Content) are among nearly 130 signers of the joint statement, which was made public Friday.

"We are deeply concerned by the escalating violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories," the statement reads. "The loss of life and violence is heartbreaking. We call on the leaders of all parties to end the violence, urge calm, and work toward de-escalation."

The statement's signers are among the first in the entertainment industry to publicly promote peace while also opposing a surge of deceptive media narratives that have dominated the news cycle since tensions escalated nearly a week ago.

"We also call on our colleagues and friends in the entertainment community to stop posting misinformation and one-sided narratives that only work to inflame the conflict instead of bringing about peace," the statement continues.

"Misinformed and fallacious memes being posted by those far away from the conflict are being taken for truth," said Ari Ingel, Director of Creative Community for Peace. "This distorted version of reality is being spread online and then amplified by influencers, which only fans the flames of hatred and has real life consequences."

Creative Community for Peace aims to promote the arts as a means for peace while fighting antisemitism in the entertainment industry and on prominent media platforms. To learn more about their cause, visit www.creativecommunityforpeace.com.

FULL STATEMENT

We are deeply concerned by the escalating violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. The loss of life and violence is heartbreaking. We call on the leaders of all parties to end the violence, urge calm, and work toward de-escalation.

We also call on our colleagues and friends in the entertainment community to stop posting misinformation and one-sided narratives that only work to inflame the conflict instead of bringing about peace.

While we may have differing opinions on the conflict, it is never okay for Hamas to publicly call for the killing of civilians, use civilians as human shields, and rain down missiles indiscriminately on civilian populations with no care about who is killed—Arab or Jew.

When lives are at stake, we all bear responsibility to unite rather than divide. Incendiary language only benefits those at the extremes who have no interest in peace. Our thoughts are with all Israelis and Palestinians who are experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and hope for the day when both peoples can live side by side in peace.

SIGNATORIES

Jason Adelman: Vice President, Brand Innovators

Marty Adelstein: CEO, Tomorrow Studios

Michael Adler: Partner of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.

Jeff Astrof: Television Producer

Moran Atias: Actress

Eve Barlow: Music Journalist

Jonathan Baruch: Rain Management Group

Richard Baskind: Partner & Head of Music, Simons Muirhead & Burton

Aton Ben-Horin: Global Vice President of A&R for Warner Music Group

Miles Beard: SVP of A&R at APG

Pablo Bendersky: Producer/Artist

Steven Bensusan: President, Blue Note Entertainment Group

Adam Berkowitz: Founder and President, Lenore Entertainment Group

Sharon Bialy: Bialy Thomas and Associates

Josh Binder: Partner, Rotherberg, Mohr, and Binder LLP

Todd Black: Film Producer

Neil Blair: Partner, The Blair Partnership

Selma Blair: Actress

Jared Bloch: Attorney, Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, & Abramson LLP

Evan Bogart: Songwriter & Co-Founder of Boardwalk Entertainment Group

Ruth Bornhauser: Thruline Entertainment

Josh Brill: Music Journalist

Michael Bublé: Artist

David Byrnes: Partner at Ziffren, Brittenham, LLP

Aaron Cohen: Actor

Markell Casey: Senior Director, Creative, PULSE Music Group

Brian Celler: Bravo Charlie Management

Emmanuelle Chriqui: Actress, Activist

Raye Cosbert: Metropolis Music. Managing Director of Metropolis Music

Ivory Daniel: President, Regime Management

Josh Deutsch: Chairman/CEO - Premier Music Group

Kosha Dillz: Artist, Rapper

David Draiman: Frontman of Disturbed

David Sacks: Executive Producer, Never Give Up Productions

Craig Emanuel: Partner, Paul Hastings LLC

Ron Fair: Record Producer & CEO, Faircraft Inc.

Sharon Farber: Composer

Daniel Federman: Owner, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Patti Felker: Partner, Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, & Abramson LLP

Ken Fermaglich: United Talent Agency

Marc Fineman: Founder and President FINE Group

Bryan Freedman: Freedman & Taitelman, LLP

Josh Fluxgold: President One Way MGMT

Erica Forster: VP of music partnerships at DanceOn

Gary Foster: Principal in Krasnoff Foster Productions

Daryl Friedman: The Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on the Hill Chief Advocacy & Industry Relations Officer

David Gardner: President, Artists First

Stephen Gates: Founder and Partner Ellipsis Entertainment Group

Andrew Genger: Red Light Management

Gary Gersh: President, Global Touring, A.E.G.

Gary Ginsberg: Senior VP, SoftBank Group Corp.

Karen Glauber: President, HITS Magazine

David Glick: Founder & CEO, Edge Group, & Chairman, Tap Music

Michael Glouberman: Television Writer and Producer

Elon Gold: Actor, Comedian

Richard Goldgewicht: Director

Alistair Goldsmith: Manager, Chosen Music

Michael Goldwasser: Record Producer & President/Co-Founder of Easy Star Records

Mitchell Gossett: Industry Entertainment Partners

Andrew Gould: EVP Music Publishing, Roc Nation

Trudy Green: Trudy Green Management/HK

Scott Greenberg: Manager and Partner at LBI Entertainment

Marc Hamou: Manager/Partner, Thruline Entertainment

Ronnie Harris: Partner, Harris & Trotter LLP

Jo Hart: Founder, Hart Media

Neil Jacobson: Founder of Hallwood Media

Max Jacoby: Director of Development, 87North

Barry Jossen: President & Head, A+E Studios

Declan Joyce: Actor

Zach Katz: President of Raised In Space

Lee Kern: Writer, Comedian, Actor

Scott Kluge: President, Tremendous Entertainment

Amanda Kogan: Agent, The Gersh Agency

Walter Kolm: CEO, W.K. Entertainment

Rick Krim: Co-Founder, Worldwired Music

Matt Labov: Manager/Publicist

Sherry Lansing: Former CEO of Paramount Pictures

Estelle Lasher: Lasher Group

Colin Lester: CEO, JEM Artists

David Levy: Former President of Turner/WarnerMedia, Founder of Back Nine Ventures

David Levy: Partner, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment

David Lonner: CEO, The David Lonner Co.

Jordan Lonner: Talent Agent, UTA

Ben Maddahi: SVP A&R, Columbia Records

Gabriel Mann: Composer/Producer

Susan Markheim: Full Stop Management, The Azoff Company

Orly AgaiMarley: President, Tuff Gong Worldwide

Nancy Matalon: VP of A&R, Spirit Music Group

Matisyahu: Artist

Meghan McCain: Co-Host, The View

William Mercer: Thruline Entertainment

David Nimmer: Attorney

Leetal Nissenbaum: VP of Synchronization and Licensing - Ultra Records

Lisa Nupoff: Manager, IMIN Music

Mandi Perkins: Artist, Songwriter, Producer

Mike Praw

David Renzer: Former Chairman/CEO of Universal Music Publishing

Bourn Rich: Social Justice Street Artist, Clothing Designer

Rachel Riley: Television Host

Lindy Robbins: Songwriter

Jaimison M. Roberts: Attorney at Law

Hanna Rochelle: Founder & President, Lyric Culture

Dan Rosen: President of Warner Music Australasia

Michael Rotenberg: Partner, 3 Arts Entertainment

Haim Saban: Chairman and CEO, Saban Capital Group

Nancy Sanders: Partner,Thruline Entertainment

Paul Schindler: Senior Chair of the New York Entertainment and Media Practice

Steve Schnur: President of Music, Electronic Arts

Jordan Schnur: CEO, Mimran Schur Pictures

Sam Schwartz: Partner, Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency

Adam Schweitzer: ICM Partners

Eric Senat: Film Producer

Camila Seta: Marketing & Content Strategy at Rogers & Cowan

AlanSiegel: G-BASE

Ben Silverman: Chairman and CEO of Propagate Content

Gene Simmons: Artist/KISS

Ralph Simon: Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Mobilium Global Limited

Marty Singer: Attorney, Lavely and Singer

Jeff Sosnow: EVP A&R Warner Bros. Records

Donna Spievak: Director of Strategic Marketing - Interscope Records

Jonathan Steinsapir: Partner · Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert LLP

Gary Stiffelman: Founder, GSS Law

Aaron Symonds: Film Composer

Traci Szymanski: President, Co-Star Entertainment/Isrealife Media Group

Alona Tal: Singer, Actress

Adam Taylor: President, APM Music

Nina Tassler: Co-Founder/Partner, PatMa Productions

Noa Tishby: Author, Producer, Actor

Fred Toczek: Partner, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP

Jonathan Tropper: Screenwriter, Author, Producer

Jonathan Tucker: Actor

Jeremy Vuernick: Executive VP of A&R

Diane Warren: Songwriter, Producer

Jon Weinbach: Executive Vice-President of Mandalay Sports Media

Nola Weinstein : Twitter, Global Head of Culture & Experiential

Ron West: Partner, Thruline Entertainment

Evan Winiker: Managing Partner, Range Media

Jeffrey Winter: Executive Director, The Film Collaborative

Sharon TalYguado: Founder & CEO, Astrid Entertainment

** Note - The signers of this statement do so as individuals on their own behalf and not on behalf of their companies or organizations. All organizations and companies listed are for affiliation purposes only.

ABOUT CREATIVE COMMUNITY FOR PEACE:

Founded by entertainment industry executives, Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) is a non-profit organization comprised of prominent members of the entertainment industry who have come together to promote the arts as a means to peace, to counter antisemitism within the entertainment industry, and to galvanize support against the cultural boycott of Israel. CCFP is apolitical and does not stand for any government official or party. Instead, CCFP believes in artists and their ability to affect lives and effect positive change in the world. For more information please visit: creativecommunityforpeace.com