Entoura acquires Kentucky-based hemp biotech firm Atalo Holdings to bolster supply chain and expand hemp-based product offerings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVF CBD, LLC, d/b/a Entoura ("Entoura"), a vertically integrated, high-quality USDA certified organic and cGMP-certified hemp oil producer, today announced the acquisition of Atalo Holdings ("Atalo"). Atalo is a Kentucky-based agriculture and biotechnology firm specializing in research, development and production of industrial hemp. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Located in the heart of America's hemp country, Atalo boasts a rich history in hemp cultivation and genetics, dating back to the 1800s. The company's ability to produce farmer focused food grade hemp products further augments Entoura's robust supply chain.

Entoura plans to leverage Atalo's existing brands and product scope to enhance its product suite and to offer private label services, including industrial hemp genetics, flower, and hemp oil extraction. Entoura plans to combine its advanced genetics and distillation capability with Atalo's hemp seed oil for integrated and differentiated product development.

"Entoura is committed to sustainable and trustworthy products that leverage the benefits of the renowned hemp plant. Bringing Atalo onboard, with its rich history of innovation in hemp, brings us closer to achieving that goal," said Kevin Murray, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entoura. "Atalo's incredible legacy in hemp cultivation, innovation and advocacy is truly inspirational, and we look forward to continuing that story."

About Entoura

Rooted in science and nature, AVF CBD, LLC, d/b/a Entoura , is a vertically integrated, high-quality USDA certified organic and cGMP-certified hemp oil producer. The company was started after its founder discovered the potential for CBD and the hemp plant in assisting with his son's autism symptoms. Since then, Entoura has sought to empower individuals to discover the healing power of this ancient plant and is committed to finding diverse wellness solutions for all people. Entoura is committed to safety, consistency, and efficacy in all aspects of our products and focuses on traceability and transparency of every aspect of production, from seed to shelf. For more information, visit https://www.entoura.com .

About Atalo Holdings, Inc.

Atalo leads the emerging hemp industry with transformative technologies in hemp-based crop science. Our Hemp Research Campus incubates an agricultural model for seed improvement, agronomics, mechanical harvesting and processing techniques from our home in Winchester, Kentucky. We grow, process and deliver wholesale and white label hemp-derived CBD and "superfood" hemp protein. Atalo's proprietary, certified, internationally pedigreed seed and agronomic model allow us to scale efficiently, with consistency and quality, from fence row to fence row. For more information visit https://www.ataloholdings.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Murray

Founder and CEO

Entoura

media@entoura.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entoura-acquires-kentucky-based-hemp-biotech-firm-atalo-holdings-to-bolster-supply-chain-and-expand-hemp-based-product-offerings-301081876.html

SOURCE Entoura