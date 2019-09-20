Entourage Investment Group, LLC announces close of acquisition of Axiom Cyber Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entourage Investment Group, LLC is pleased to announce that it has finalized the acquisition of Axiom Cyber Solutions, a Las Vegas based cybersecurity company. Axiom was founded in 2015 by Troy and Shannon Wilkinson, both experienced technology professionals who worked with the United Nations and the U.S. Government on cybersecurity projects before opening Axiom. Troy Wilkinson, co-founder, says, "Axiom was founded to provide innovative, automated and intelligent cybersecurity solutions to keep clients protected in real-time against the latest cyber threats."

Entourage Investment Group was the single largest investor in Axiom Cyber Solutions prior to the acquisition. "Troy and I are very excited about the next chapter for Axiom. Entourage will bring needed capital, infrastructure and other resources that will allow the original vision for Axiom to grow and flourish," says Shannon Wilkinson, co-founder of Axiom.

Jon Wolfe, CEO of Entourage Investment Group, says, "There is a real gap in the cybersecurity workforce that can be addressed with automation and machine learning, which comprises a large portion of the robust Axiom platform. Axiom's SAAS products are uniquely positioned to lead the SMB market with the affordable and attainable security products from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization is their data, and Axiom's key objective is keeping client's data, reputation, and brand safe from all cybersecurity threats."

Both Troy and Shannon will remain as advisors to Entourage to ensure a smooth transition for current and future clients.

About Entourage Investment Group, LLC:

Entourage Investment Group, LLC, (Entourage) is a private investment company whose focus on ownership or strategic investment is firmly rooted in lifestyle businesses that provide diverse offerings, industry-leading technologies, and positive social impact, individually or collectively. With proven business success and deep industry connections, the team at EIG works tirelessly to enhance the market position and economic growth of the companies owned and strategic investments made. www.entouragegrp.com

About Axiom Cyber Solutions:

Axiom Cyber Solutions has developed a holistic, polymorphic cyber defense system called the SecureAmerica Threat Defense Platform® that includes a next-generation firewall, managed by experts, monitored 24x7, and continuous updates to keep its clients one step ahead of the attackers. While focused on the small-to-medium business market, Axiom has solutions that fit the smallest to largest of enterprises from a one-person at home business to companies that have thousands of concurrent users on their systems daily.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entourage-investment-group-llc-announces-close-of-acquisition-of-axiom-cyber-solutions-300922200.html

SOURCE Entourage Investment Group, LLC