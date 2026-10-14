Entrada Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3C6GL / ISIN: US29384C1080
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14.10.2026 13:30:44
Entrada Reports Positive Topline Data From Cohort 1 Of Phase 1/2 ELEVATE-45-201 Study Of ENTR-601-45
(RTTNews) - Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) announced positive topline data from Cohort 1 of the double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose portion of the Phase 1/2 ELEVATE-45-201 clinical study of ENTR-601-45 in ambulatory participants with a confirmed mutation in theDMD gene amenable to exon 45 skipping. The participants in Cohort 1 study received three doses of 5 mg/kg of ENTR-601-45 or placebo. Topline results met the primary objectives of favorable safety and tolerability. The secondary objectives also met company expectations.
All study participants in Cohort 1 have now progressed to the open-label, Phase 2 portion of the study, where they will receive six doses of 5 mg/kg of ENTR-601-45. The company said it is on track to report data from Cohort 2 in the first half of 2027, with data from Cohort 3 to follow.
Natarajan Sethuraman, President of Research and Development at Entrada Therapeutics, said: "An Independent Data Monitoring Committee's recent recommendation to proceed to the highest dose of 18 mg/kg in Cohort 3 of the ELEVATE-44-201 clinical study supports our confidence in the opportunity to escalate the dose up to 15 mg/kg in Cohort 3 of ELEVATE-45-201, where we expect to see meaningfully higher exposure, dystrophin production and functional benefit."
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Entrada shares are up 2.67 percent to $4.99.
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