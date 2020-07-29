|
Entravision Colorado News Team Wins 31 Emmy Awards in 10 Categories
Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company that engages consumers, today announced that the Entravision Colorado news team at its Univision affiliate in Denver – KCEC-TV, excelled with 31 Emmy awards in 10 categories, presented by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Among the 31 awards, Entravision was recognized for "Best Evening Newscast," regardless of language. Entravision provides news programming and sales and marketing services for KCEC-TV, which is owned by Univision Communications, Inc. Entravision's news team received Emmy awards in the following categories:
Evening Newscast – Larger Markets
Feature News Report – Light Feature
Invitenos: La Vida De Un Camionero (Invite Us: The Life of a Trucker)
Feature News Report – Light Series
Sentencia Verde (Green Judgement)
Environment – News Single Story
Cicatrices Del Frío (Cold Scars)
Human Interest – News Single Story
El Ángel De La Esperanza (The Angel of Hope)
Societal Concerns – News Single Story
Padres Temporales (Temporary Parents)
Human Interest – Program/Series/Special
El Milagro Del Jinete (The Miracle of the Rider)
Politics/Government – Program/Series/Special
Hazte Ciudadano (Become a Citizen)
Public/Current/Community Affairs – Feature/Segment
Al Santuario (To the Sanctuary)
Talent – News Anchor
Rafael Contreras Detrás De La Noticia (Rafael Contreras Behind the News)
"We are honored to be recognized by The National Television Academy for our exceptional programming which is made possible by our talented news team," said Juan Carlos Gutierrez, Regional News Director, Entravision. "It's truly special to receive 31 Emmys across 10 categories, especially to be recognized for the 'Best Evening Newscast,' regardless of language. These awards are an extraordinary accomplishment for the entire Entravision Colorado team and a further acknowledgment of our great connection and relationship with the Colorado Latino community."
About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision is a diversified global media, and marketing technology company that reaches and engages consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. The Company's portfolio includes Entravision Digital, a digital media and advertising technology platform that delivers performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.
