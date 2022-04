Entry-Level Walmart Truck Drivers Will Earn the Same as Goldman Sachs Analysts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Both jobs involve often stressful 70-hour work weeks, both require sitting in a cube-shaped workstation, but only one lets you sample every roadside greasy spoon from Bangor to Bakersfield.The starting salary for one of Walmart 's in-house truck drivers could be $110,000, the same as a first-year analyst at Goldman Sachs , the retail giant announced Thursday. The economics that got things here are unique.Continue reading