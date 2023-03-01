|
01.03.2023 07:00:00
Entry of change of business name and articles of association, increase of share capital and merger of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in the Commercial Register
On 28.02.2023, the merger of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as an acquiring fund and EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS as a fund being acquired was entered into the Commercial Register.
As a result of the merger, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS became the legal successor of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, and EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS was deleted from the Commercial Register.
As a result of the merger, all assets, rights and obligations of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS were transferred to EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS. Since that date, the income, expenses, assets, liabilities and equity of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, it’s subsidiaries and affiliates have been included in the consolidated statements of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in accordance with international financial reporting standards (IFRS).
In connection with the merger, the fund's new share capital amount of 108,197,960 euros was also entered in the business register.
Also, the new business name of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, which after the merger is EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS, and a new wording of the articles of association were also entered in the register.
Earlier information published by the fund in connection with the merger is available from the notices of 19.09.2022, 07.12.2022,15.12.2022 and 14.02.2023.
Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee
