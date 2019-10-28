Envestnet | Yodlee Announces Intelligent APIs at Money 20/20 to Ease Creation of Hyper-Personalized Financial Wellness Tools

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform for digital financial services, today unveiled new intelligent APIs and an enhanced developer experience which builds upon the platform's industry-leading data to supercharge the creation of hyper-personalized financial wellness solutions. Available through the enhanced Envestnet | Yodlee developer experience, these intelligent APIs make it easy for developers to deliver personalized, actionable insights via their applications. This offering will be available to customers in the United States starting Q1 2020.

"Our intelligent APIs leverage our data science and machine learning capabilities to reduce the related expertise required to build hyper-personalized solutions," said Brandon Rembe, senior vice president of product at Envestnet | Yodlee. "The enhancements to our developer experience will enable developers to combine the world's most comprehensive and accurate financial data with intelligent APIs to easily create these personalized experiences unseen in the industry to date."

The updated experience is designed specifically to solve development pain points felt by those working with data aggregation and analytics platforms. Envestnet | Yodlee's market-leading financial data aggregation platform, which powers the intelligent APIs, is enabled by more than 21,000 global sources and drives use cases across the fintech and financial services landscape. Easy-to-use tools, like a growing library of samples codes and apps, allow developers to rapidly test, integrate, onboard clients and get to market quickly.

The innovative new experience and intelligent APIs are being presented in the Envestnet | Yodlee booth at Money 20/20 during the week of October 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 99,000 advisors and more than 4,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on twitter @ENVintel.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envestnet--yodlee-announces-intelligent-apis-at-money-2020-to-ease-creation-of-hyper-personalized-financial-wellness-tools-300945367.html

SOURCE Envestnet | Yodlee