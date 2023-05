Environment Agency pulls £50m scheme to protect homes in England from flooding

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Businesses that put together bids for flood doors, non-return valves and waterproof floors say they have spent tens of thousandsA £50m scheme to protect thousands of homes from flooding by the autumn has been pulled by the Environment Agency.Businesses that put together bids for the scheme to provide homes in England with flood defences including flood doors, non-return valves and waterproof floors, say they have spent tens of thousands preparing their bids. Continue reading...