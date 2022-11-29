Envisagenics, Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Research Collaboration - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Envisagenics announced a research collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). The collaboration will leverage Envisagenics' SpliceCore AI platform to identify alternative splicing derived targets for therapeutic development to expand Bristol Myers Squibb's vast oncology pipeline. SpliceCore, an AI-powered platform, can identify disease-specific splicing-derived targets by using RNA-sequencing data.

Envisagenics will receive an upfront payment and milestone payments based on development, regulatory, and commercial achievements.

Envisagenics is an Artificial Intelligence-driven biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery of RNA splicing variants that cause cancer and other genetic diseases. It is a spin-out of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

