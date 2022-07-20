ENVOY MORTGAGE ANNOUNCES THE CONTINUATION OF ITS GIFT OF HOME PROGRAM

Pay-it-forward program taking place across the U.S., awarding recipients with up to $55,000 in mortgage payments and gift tax assistance.

HOUSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Mortgage (Envoy) is announcing this year's launch of its acclaimed Gift of Home program beginning this month and running through the end of the year. The Envoy Gift of Home team began in 2021 to assist families who were feeling the impacts of the pandemic by providing mortgage relief, and to date has provided 50 families across the country with mortgage payments and gift tax assistance.

"Our hope is that this gift helps make a positive impact on the lives of these deserving customers." - Ron Millard, CEO

This year, Envoy will focus on first-time homebuyers who have made impactful contributions to their local communities, including first responders, medical professionals, and active military or Veterans. If randomly selected for the program, recipients will receive a surprise visit from a local Envoy team who will deliver the Gift of Home award of up to $3,000 in mortgage payments and gift tax assistance.

"Envoy Mortgage prides itself on our culture of caring and our purpose is to improve lives. Based on the success of last year's Gift of Home Program, we wanted to continue providing deserving customers with this special gift, focusing this year on our first-time homebuyers who we know often make significant personal sacrifices to achieve their dreams of homeownership," said Ron Millard, Chief Executive Officer, Envoy Mortgage. "We also understand the many financial challenges our first-time homebuyers face, which have been compounded by pandemic aftershocks and tough economic times, and our hope is that this gift helps make a positive impact on the lives of these deserving customers."

After launching the Gift of Home program last year, Envoy Mortgage has provided more than $160,000 in mortgage payment relief and expects to provide more than $55,000 more in assistance this year.

About Envoy Mortgage

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned national mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, Texas, dedicated to serving retail originators exclusively to allow them to serve their customers and grow their businesses. Envoy's overarching purpose is to improve the lives of our customers, in our communities and our colleagues. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie approved seller/servicer, Envoy offers a full menu of loan products with locations across the U.S. Licensed in 47 states, Envoy branches deliver outstanding customer service while offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process. Visit www.envoymortgage.com for more information. Envoy Mortgage, Ltd. NMLS #6666.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envoy-mortgage-announces-the-continuation-of-its-gift-of-home-program-301589737.html

SOURCE Envoy Mortgage