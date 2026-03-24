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24.03.2026 15:14:14

ENvue Medical Shares Jump 45% After Hospital Platform Expansion

(RTTNews) - ENvue Medical, Inc. (FEED) shares surged 44.78 percent to $2.0702, gaining $0.6402 on Tuesday, after the company announced a new hospital purchase of its enteral care platform that expands its U.S. footprint.

The stock is currently trading at $2.0702 compared with its previous close of $1.4300. Shares opened at $2.2200 and traded between $2.0600 and $2.3900 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 48.61 million shares, far above the average volume of about 10.42 million shares.

ENvue said a major 714-bed teaching hospital and Level I trauma center in the Detroit metropolitan area purchased its ENvue Navigation Platform and feeding tubes, expanding deployment within a Southeast Michigan health system and increasing its hospital footprint to 39 hospitals nationwide.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.99 to $162.50.

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