Enya Launches FeverIQ COVID Health Check to Immediately Help Businesses and Schools Reduce Reopening Risk for Free Based on Insights from More Than 700,000 Data Points

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enya, a privacy and data security company, today introduced FeverIQ COVID Health Check, the easiest way for businesses and schools to immediately begin reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 for free. FeverIQ COVID Health Check is a web app anyone can use to assess their risk of potentially spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus (the cause of COVID-19) by answering a few questions about their health, based on a risk model derived from more than 700,000 data points contributed by FeverIQ users. Enya's state-of-the-art privacy-preserving analytics platform ensures that personal health information never leaves the individual's phone or computer, so businesses do not need to worry about handling sensitive health data.

"As businesses and schools reopen, it is incredibly important for them to have an easy, safe, and affordable way to health screen everyone coming onto their premises to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. We designed FeverIQ COVID Health Check to do just that," said Alan Chiu, CEO of Enya. "Every business, office, and campus should be using FeverIQ COVID Health Check. It is free to use, requires no IT setup, and removes the burden of handling personal health information."

EASY TO USE

Business owners and site managers simply ask anyone who wishes to enter their premises to first submit information on their health condition online at FeverIQ COVID Health Check. The result is an easy-to-understand green, which means it is safe for the person to visit, or red, which means the person should stay home and seek medical advice. The business owner or site manager can ask to see the result before letting the person enter the building.

ADVANCED RISK MODELING

FeverIQ COVID Health Check uses insights generated from more than 700,000 data points generously contributed by FeverIQ users to calculate the risk of spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as their personal level of vulnerability to COVID-19. FeverIQ COVID Health Check covers a wide-ranging list of symptoms beyond fever, an important consideration given research done in the New York area that found almost 70% of the patients in the study did not show any fever when they were admitted into a hospital.

ZERO RISK OF LEAKING HEALTH INFORMATION

FeverIQ COVID Health Check uses Enya's privacy-preserving analytics technology to analyze the reported health condition and symptoms, which means the sensitive data never leaves the user's phone or computer, and businesses never need to worry about the penalties that come from leaking or mishandling any personal health information.

"In the old days, people had to share sensitive information to get specific health or risk guidance, but that's no longer the case. Today, with the right cryptographic techniques, people can get personalized insights without risking their privacy or creating big liabilities for businesses," said Jan Liphardt, Chief Technologist of Enya and Associate Professor of Bioengineering at Stanford University.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

FeverIQ COVID Health Check is available for free, starting today, at healthcheck.feveriq.com.

About Enya

Enya is a privacy and data security company that helps companies protect their customers' privacy and reduce their data liability while generating valuable insights. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Enya offers the easiest way to take advantage of secure multiparty computation and fully homomorphic encryption anywhere, including mobile devices. Enya is among leading Stanford alumni scientists and physicians participating in the StartX Med COVID-19 Task Force mobilized at the onset of the pandemic to provide critical solutions for the prevention, diagnostics, and treatment of the novel coronavirus.

For more information, visit https://enya.ai.

Contact

