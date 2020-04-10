Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Filing of U.S. Provisional Patent for EC-18 for the Treatment of COVID-19

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490) today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering treating COVID-19 infections and symptoms using EC-18, the Company's lead compound.

"We are excited to advance EC-18 as a potent drug candidate against COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, to improve patient health," said Ki Young Sohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Enzychem Lifesciences. "We believe EC-18 can resolve inflammation by allowing complete viral clearance while minimizing tissue damage. EC-18 may quickly neutralize SARS-CoV-2, by preventing cytokine storm or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), based on its mechanism of action."

EC-18 can significantly reduce the development of cytokine storm and prevents the progression of ARDS. Consistent with our current new drug development pipeline, Enzychem is currently seeking appropriate partners to develop and commercialize EC-18 worldwide as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Enzychem's lead investigational candidate EC-18, is in development for a variety of indications including Chemoradiation Induced Oral Mucositis (CRIOM), Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) and Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS). Enzychem Lifesciences was awarded U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for EC-18 in CRIOM and FDA Orphan Drug Designation in ARS. CRIOM and CIN are in Phase II clinical trials and a pivotal study evaluating EC-18 in ARS is expected to begin under FDA's animal rule guidance.

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences, Corp. (KOSDAQ:183490) is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, which is dedicated to developing new drugs and APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). Since its foundation in 1999, Enzychem Lifesciences has been striving to develop new and innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound EC-18 is a pattern recognition receptor endocytic trafficking accelerator (PETA) that has the potential to be used for a variety of indications. For more information on Enzychem Lifesciences, visit http://www.enzychem.com/

Media Contact: Ted Kim (Manager of Business Development)

Email: ted.kim@enzychem.com

