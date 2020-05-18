Enzychem Lifesciences Appoints Duke Medical Coronavirus Task Force Expert Dr. Cameron Wolfe to Lead Development of EC-18 as a COVID-19 Therapeutic Drug

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences, a leading global biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative new drug development for unmet medical needs, today announced that Dr. Cameron Robert Wolfe, associate professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, an internationally renowned specialist in infectious diseases, has been appointed to lead the Company's U.S COVID-19 efforts of the development of EC-18 as a COVID-19 therapeutic drug.

Dr. Wolfe has been leading Duke University Medical School's Coronavirus Task Force, where he has been on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients.

He is a nationally recognized infectious disease expert, specializing in HIV infection, transplant-related infectious diseases, general infectious diseases, biological and emergency preparedness for hospital systems, influenza and respiratory viral pathogens. He conducted his fellowship in infectious diseases at Duke University School of Medicine, and his M.B.B.S from the University of Melbourne. He is currently an investigator on the Phase 3 study for Remdesivir (GS-5734) in severe COVID-19 participants, a Phase 3 study of Remdesivir in Moderate COVID-19 patients, the Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial (ACTT), and the CARE Focus 1: Latency Biomarker Project.

"We are honored to have Dr. Wolfe, an internationally recognized expert in infectious diseases, who is currently conducting numerous research studies on COVID-19, to lead our U.S COVID-19 efforts," said Ki Young Sohn, Chairman & CEO of Enzychem Lifesciences. "With his extensive experience in COVID-19, Dr. Wolfe will be able to provide high-level guidance and counsel to our scientific team, as we prepare our lead compound, EC-18, as a potential treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19, and development plan more broadly in other infectious diseases."

"I look forward to working with Chairman Sohn and the rest of the Enzychem Lifesciences team to develop EC-18, a promising candidate with the potential to treat not only ARDS and COVID-19 related complications, but as a potential therapy for other infectious diseases. EC-18 has activity in a wide-range of indications, and I look forward to working with the team as we advance EC-18," said Dr. Wolfe.

About Enzychem Lifesciences

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. (KOSDAQ:183490) is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology, inflammatory, and severe respiratory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company's lead candidate EC-18 is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trials for oral mucositis and chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company is also developing EC-18 in metabolic disorders such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), in combination cancer therapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), and in severe respiratory diseases as a potential therapy for COVID-19. EC-18, or PLAG, is a fully synthesized substance, derived from an active ingredient in Sika deer antlers. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com

