Enzychem Lifesciences Presenting at Biotech Showcase Digital 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), announced today that Ki Young Sohn, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, will be presenting a company overview and participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at Biotech Showcase Digital, held January 11-15, 2021.

At Biotech Showcase 2021, the company will provide a corporate update for its clinical programs, specifically its Phase 2 COVID-19 study and its Phase 2 clinical trial of EC-18 in Chemoradiation-induced Oral Mucositis (CRIOM), which will report results in the first half of this year.

EC-18, the company's lead investigational candidate, is a novel, first-in-class, immunomodulator, which facilitates the removal of pathogens and danger signals by accelerating the endocytic trafficking of pattern recognition receptors (PRRs).

"2021 will be a significant year for our company, as we will be reporting multiple clinical updates from our pipeline," said Ki Young Sohn, CEO & Chairman of Enzychem Lifesciences. "We look forward to sharing our Phase 2 results in CRIOM and our program in COVID-19 this year, and are in active discussions with a number of strategic partners regarding licensing EC-18 in different indications."

About Enzychem Lifesciences

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company's proprietary compound, EC-18 is the subject of two Phase 2 clinical trials for chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis and COVID-19. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com.

