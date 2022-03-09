Eolus appoints Head of Communication, Sustainability and IT

Hässleholm, Sweden, March 9th, 2022

Eolus has appointed Karin Wittsell Heydl as Head of Communication, Sustainability and IT. Karin will assume the new position on March 14th, 2022 and be part of the management group.

-I am pleased to welcome Karin to this new position, which is an important part of our ambitious expansion plan for the coming years. Strengthening our communication and developing our sustainability efforts is crucial to our continued development, and Karin’s expertise within both communication and sustainability will be of great value to Eolus going forward, says Eolus’ CEO Per Witalisson.

Karin has a long and broad experience of communication in several different industries, with an in-depth focus on sustainability in recent years. Karins has, among others, been Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Wihlborgs Fastigheter and she joins from an assignment focusing on sustainability communications within Ingka Group/IKEA.

-I am very much looking forward to contributing to Eolus’ continued development and growth. There is great potential to clarify and strengthen the company’s profile as an important actor in the transition to renewable energy and I am delighted with the opportunity to lead this work, says Karin Wittsell Heydl.

