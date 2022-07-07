|
07.07.2022 13:30:00
Eolus secures financing totaling SEK 1 500 million
Hässleholm, Sweden, July 7, 2022
Eolus has signed credit facilities with Swedbank totaling SEK 1 200 million and increased the credit facilities with Svensk Exportkredit. With these agreements, the company has secured financing for Eolus’s planned expansion in the next four years.
The credit agreement with Swedbank comprises liquidity and construction facilities totaling SEK 1 200 million with a tenor of four years. The agreement enables financing of ongoing and upcoming projects under construction where Eolus is responsible for financing during the construction phase and secures good liquidity in the daily operations.
At the same time, Eolus's credit agreement with Svensk Exportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) has been increased to SEK 300 million.
- The new credit agreements give us room for manoeuvre and financial capacity to realise projects with flexibility towards customers and partners which is especially important in an unpredictable time with both war and inflation, says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.
For further information contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 709 32 97 77
About Eolus:
Since the company’s inception thirty years ago, Eolus has grown to become one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordic region. Today, we develop, establish, and manage renewable energy projects in onshore and offshore wind power, solar power and energy storage. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investment opportunities in the Nordic region, the US, Poland and the Baltic countries. With our competent and dedicated staff, we are taking the company forward at a rapid pace and driving the transition to renewable electricity generation. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1,414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1,322 MW of asset management services of which 914 MW are in operation.
Eolus’s Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. www.eolusvind.com
