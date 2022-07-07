Eolus secures financing totaling SEK 1 500 million

Hässleholm, Sweden, July 7, 2022

Eolus has signed credit facilities with Swedbank totaling SEK 1 200 million and increased the credit facilities with Svensk Exportkredit. With these agreements, the company has secured financing for Eolus’s planned expansion in the next four years.

The credit agreement with Swedbank comprises liquidity and construction facilities totaling SEK 1 200 million with a tenor of four years. The agreement enables financing of ongoing and upcoming projects under construction where Eolus is responsible for financing during the construction phase and secures good liquidity in the daily operations.

At the same time, Eolus's credit agreement with Svensk Exportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) has been increased to SEK 300 million.

- The new credit agreements give us room for manoeuvre and financial capacity to realise projects with flexibility towards customers and partners which is especially important in an unpredictable time with both war and inflation, says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

