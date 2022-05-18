+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
18.05.2022 08:30:00

Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2022

1 January–31 March 2022

  • Net sales amounted to 432 (242) MSEK.
  • EBIT amounted to -158 (-29) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -159 (-21) MSEK.
  • Net profit amounted to -138 (-17) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -5.55 (-0.67) SEK.
  • During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (0) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.
  • At the end of the period Eolus had 914 (874) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period 

  • Previously communicated delays for Öyfjellet have continued to affect the project and impaired the profitability forecast.
  • Financial goals were communicated based on the business plan for 2022–2024.
  • Eolus placed order for 16 wind turbines with Siemens Gamesa for the projects Skallberget/Utterberget and Tjärnäs in Sweden.
  • Magnus Axelsson was recruited as new Chief Operating Officer.
  • Karin Wittsell Heydl was recruited as Head of Communications, Sustainability and IT.

Significant events after the balance sheet date 

  • Eolus and Hydro REIN signed an agreement with MEAG regarding the sale of 75% of the shares in the wind power project Stor-Skälsjön in Sweden. 

Dividend and Annual General Meeting

  • Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday May 19, 2022.   
  • The Board of Director proposes a dividend of SEK 1,50 (2,00).

 

Financial summary Q1Q1Rolling 12Full year
 Unit20222021apr-mar2021
Net salesMSEK4322422 8042 614
EBITMSEK-158-29-154-25
Profit before taxMSEK-159-21-178-40
Net profitMSEK-138-17-145-24
Earnings per share before and after dilutionSEK-5,55-0,67-5,62-0,74
      
Equity per shareSEK34,1641,3034,1639,54
Cashflow from operating activitiesMSEK-164-51-209-97
Total assetsMSEK2 0211 8562 0211 885
Net debt - /net cash +MSEK345239345439
      
Order backlogMSEK1 1955 0001 1951 793
Project under constructionMW786524786737
Taken into operation and handed over to customerMW004747
Project portfolioMW15 9047 79815 90413 823
Managed turbinesMW914874914914
      
Equity/assets ratio%60556067
Return on equity after tax%neg6,1negneg

 

For further information, contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)70-265 16 15
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 (0)70-932 97 77
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications and Sustainability, +46 (0)76-116 71 99 

This information is of such a kind that Eolus Vind AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of Head of Communications and Sustainability Karin Wittsell Heydl on May 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

About Eolus:
Since the company’s inception thirty years ago, Eolus has grown to become one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordic region. Today, we develop, establish, and manage renewable energy projects in onshore and offshore wind power, solar power and energy storage. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investment opportunities in the Nordic region, the US, Poland and the Baltics. With our competent and dedicated staff, we are taking the company forward at a rapid pace and driving the transition to renewable electricity generation. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 322 MW of asset management services of which 914 MW are in operation.

Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.                                               

www.eolusvind.com

 

 

 

Attachment


