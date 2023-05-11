|
11.05.2023 08:30:00
Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2023
Hässleholm, Sweden, 11 May 2023
1 January–31 March 2023
- Net sales amounted to 277 (432) MSEK.
- EBIT amounted to -12 (-158) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -12 (-159) MSEK.
- Net profit amounted to -15 (-138) MSEK.
- Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -0.61 (-5.55) SEK.
- During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 400 (0) MW were completed and handed over to customer.
- At the end of the period Eolus had 825 (914) MW under asset management.
Significant events during the period
- Øyfjellet wind farm in Norway was completed and taken over by Øyfjellet Wind AS.
- Eolus and PNE signed an agreement to co-develop the offshore wind project Kurzéme in Latvia through a joint venture.
Significant events after the balance sheet date
- The Gothenburg Port Authority decided to acquire five percent of Eolus’s Västvind offshore project.
- Eolus signed a cooperation agreement with Finnish land-owner Finsilva for development of five wind power projects with a potential for more than 600 MW in total.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|Unit
|Q1 2023
|Q1 2022
|Rolling 12 Apr-Mar
|Full year 2022
|Net sales
|MSEK
|277
|432
|2 201
|2 356
|EBIT
|MSEK
|-12
|-158
|227
|80
|Profit before tax
|MSEK
|-12
|-159
|256
|109
|Net profit
|MSEK
|-15
|-138
|239
|116
|Earnings per share before and after dilution
|SEK
|-0,61
|-5,55
|4,73
|-0,22
|Equity per share
|SEK
|38,88
|34,16
|38,88
|39,49
|Cashflow from operating activities
|MSEK
|-236
|-164
|-264
|-191
|Total assets
|MSEK
|1 951
|2 021
|1 951
|1 919
|Net debt - /net cash +
|MSEK
|55
|345
|55
|258
|Order backlog
|MSEK
|1 118
|1 195
|1 118
|1 329
|Project under construction
|MW
|394
|786
|394
|794
|Taken into operation and handed over to customer
|MW
|400
|0
|400
|0
|Project portfolio
|MW
|24 477
|15 904
|24 477
|21 880
|Managed turbines
|MW
|825
|914
|825
|882
|Equity/assets ratio
|%
|53
|60
|53
|54
|Return on equity after tax
|%
|12,9
|neg
|12,9
|11,8
Presentation of the report
At 10:00 today, CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson will present the report via a webcast with telephone conference.
Webcast:
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/eolus-q1-2023
Via the webcast you can ask written questions.
Teleconference:
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=200758
After registration you will be provided phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.
You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)702 65 16 15
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99
This information is of such a kind that Eolus Vind AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of Head of Communications and Sustainability Karin Wittsell Heydl on 11 May, 2023, at 08:30 CEST.
ABOUT EOLUS
Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 738 wind turbines with a capacity of 1,814 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,150 MW of asset management services of which 825 MW are in operation.
Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.
