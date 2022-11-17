|
17.11.2022 08:30:00
Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 July–30 September 2022
1 July–30 September 2022
- Net sales amounted to 111 (691) MSEK.
- EBIT amounted to -8 (0) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -11(-5) MSEK.
- Net profit amounted to -11 (2) MSEK, of which -11 MSEK is attributable to Eolus's shareholders after reduction of the minority stakeholders' part.
- Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -0.45 (0.19) SEK.
- During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (0) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.
- At the end of the period Eolus had 882 (921) MW under asset management.
1 January–30 September 2022
- Net sales amounted to 1 991 (1 606) MSEK.
- EBIT amounted to 54 (-21) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to 51 (-30) MSEK.
- Net profit amounted to 75 (-17) MSEK, of which -47 MSEK is attributable to Eolus's shareholders after reduction of the minority stakeholders' part.
- Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -1.88 (-0.55) SEK.
- During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (47) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.
- At the end of the period Eolus had 882 (921) MW under asset management.
Significant events during the period
- Eolus secured funding of SEK 1,500 million by signing credit facilities with Swedbank totaling SEK 1,200 million and increasing its credit agreement with the Swedish Export Credit Corporation to SEK 300 million.
- From September 1, Eolus expanded the Group Management with Michiel Messing, Head of Delivery & Construction, Heléne Sebrén, Head of HR and Magnus Axelsson, new Chief Operating Officer.
Significant events after the balance sheet date
- In October, Eolus sold a solar and battery storage project located in Arizona, US, which is expected to have an initial aggregate capacity of 750 MWac solar photovoltaic generation and battery storage capacity. Commissioning is planned for 2025. Eolus has received an initial payment of USD 12 million.
- Inga Abolina was appointed Head of Baltics and took office on 24 October 2022.
|Financial summary
|Q3
|Q3
|9 months
|9 months
|Rolling 12
|Full year
|Unit
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Oct-Sep
|2021
|Net sales
|MSEK
|111
|691
|1 991
|1 606
|2 999
|2 614
|EBIT
|MSEK
|-8
|0
|54
|-21
|49
|-25
|Profit before tax
|MSEK
|-11
|-5
|51
|-30
|41
|-40
|Net profit
|MSEK
|-11
|2
|75
|-17
|69
|-24
|Earnings per share before and after dilution
|SEK
|-0,45
|0,19
|-1,88
|-0,55
|-2,08
|-0,74
|Equity per share
|SEK
|38,25
|39,55
|38,25
|39,55
|38,25
|39,50
|Cashflow from operating activities
|MSEK
|-204
|-30
|-53
|284
|-433
|-97
|Total assets
|MSEK
|1 880
|1 844
|1 880
|1 844
|1 880
|1 885
|Net debt - /net cash +
|MSEK
|401
|532
|401
|532
|401
|439
|Order backlog
|MSEK
|682
|3 658
|682
|3 658
|682
|1 793
|Project under construction
|MW
|786
|477
|786
|477
|786
|737
|Taken into operation and handed over to customer
|MW
|0
|0
|0
|47
|0
|47
|Project portfolio
|MW
|17 843
|9 057
|17 843
|9 057
|17 843
|13 823
|Managed turbines
|MW
|882
|921
|882
|921
|882
|914
|Equity/assets ratio
|%
|54
|54
|54
|54
|54
|67
|Return on equity after tax
|%
|neg
|0,2
|neg
|0,2
|neg
|neg
Presentation of the report
At 10:00 today, CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson will present the report via a webcast with telephone conference.
Conference call:
From Sweden: +46 8 566 426 92
From United Kingdom: +44 3333 009 032
From the United States: +1 646 722 4904
Link to webcast:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/eolus-q3-2022
For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)702 65 16 15
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 (0)709 32 97 77
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99
This information is of such a kind that Eolus Vind AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of Head of Communications and Sustainability Karin Wittsell Heydl on 17 November 2022, at 08:30 CET.
ABOUT EOLUS
Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,550 MW of asset management services of which 882 MW are in operation.
Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.
Attachment
