Eos Energy Enterprise a Aktie

Eos Energy Enterprise a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QD94 / ISIN: US29415C1018

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30.04.2026 15:03:21

Eos Energy Enterprises Appoints Alessandro Lagi As CFO; Nathan Kroeker Remains CCO

(RTTNews) - Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE), on Thursday, announced the appointment of Alessandro Lagi as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 8.

Lagi brings 25 years of experience and joins from Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), where he most recently led the Global FP&A and Growth finance team.

The company said Nathan Kroeker, who served as Interim Chief Financial Officer, will continue in his role as Chief Commercial Officer.

In late May 2025, the company terminated the employment of its CFO, Eric Javidi, according to a securities filing, approximately three months after Javidi first assumed the company's top finance seat and appointed Nathan Kroeker as Interim CFO

In the pre-market trading, Eos Energy Enterprises is 2.84% higher at $6.52 on the Nasdaq.

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