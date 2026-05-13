Eos Energy Enterprises Q1 Profit Rises; Reaffirms FY26 Guidance; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares are gaining around 19 percent after the energy storage solutions company, Eos Energy Enterprise (EOSE) posted its growth in the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company further reaffirmed its full year revenue guidance of $300 million to $400 million.

For the first quarter, Net income rose sharply to $508.88 million from $15.14 million last year, attributed by non-cash change in fair value tied to mark-to-market adjustments impacted by the Company's end of quarter stock price.

Earnings per share was $0.12 compared to a loss per share of $0.20 a year ago.

Quarterly revenue jumped 445 percent to $56.96 million from $10.46 million in the previous year, driven by full battery module automation and 5.7x higher cube deliveries.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Eos Energy currently trading 16.14 percent up at Eos Energy Enterprises Q1 profit rises; Reaffirms FY26 Guidance; Pre-Market Stock up

Shares were up around 28 percent in pre-market trading after the energy storage solutions company, Eos Energy Enterprise (EOSE) posted its growth in the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company further reaffirmed its full year revenue guidance of $300 million to $400 million.

For the first quarter, Net income rose sharply to $508.88 million from $15.14 million last year, attributed by non-cash change in fair value tied to mark-to-market adjustments impacted by the Company's end of quarter stock price.

Earnings per share was $0.12 compared to a loss per share of $0.20 a year ago.

Quarterly revenue jumped 445 percent to $56.96 million from $10.46 million in the previous year, driven by full battery module automation and 5.7x higher cube deliveries.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Eos Energy currently trading 19.88 percent up at $9.71