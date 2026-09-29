Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
29.09.2026 21:49:01
Eos Energy Enterprises vs. Plug Power: Which Cutting Edge Energy Storage Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The clean energy transition is accelerating, but choosing the right vehicle for your capital is difficult. Should you favor Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) or the hydrogen giant Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)?
Eos focuses on zinc-based batteries designed for long-duration storage, offering an alternative to traditional lithium-ion tech. Plug Power provides a comprehensive green hydrogen ecosystem, serving massive logistics fleets with fuel cells. Both companies occupy critical niches in the evolving energy landscape, making them frequent candidates for comparison among growth-oriented investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises designs and manufactures zinc-based long-duration energy storage systems. These systems target utility-scale and industrial applications, providing a non-flammable alternative to lithium-ion batteries. In its latest annual report, filed for 2025, the company highlighted its focus on the U.S. market. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as two specific clients accounted for nearly 52% and 19% of total revenue.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EOS Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Plug Power Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Registered Shs -A-
|2,75
|0,73%
|Plug Power Inc.
|1,69
|0,51%