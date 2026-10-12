EOS Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PJM1 / ISIN: US29414T1051

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12.10.2026 21:46:01

Eos Energy Enterprises vs. Plug Power: Which Energy Storage Pioneer Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the global transition toward renewable energy accelerates, the race to capture market share in storage and delivery is intensifying. Deciding between Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a choice between two distinct technologies.

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in zinc-based long-duration battery systems designed for utility and industrial applications. Plug Power focuses on building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from fuel production to powering heavy machinery. Both companies are scaling rapidly but face different financial hurdles as they attempt to reach long-term profitability in the clean energy market.

Eos Energy Enterprises designs zinc-based battery systems and is carving out a niche within industrial stocks. In its latest annual report, the company noted that two customers accounted for nearly 52% and 19% of revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though it highlights the scale of its current utility-level partnerships.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Registered Shs -A- 1,64 -6,02% Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Registered Shs -A-
Plug Power Inc. 1,25 -3,39% Plug Power Inc.

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