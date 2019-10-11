EOS GmbH Appoints Marie Langer as the New CEO

KRAILLING, Germany, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS, the world's leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers, is restructuring its company management with immediate effect. In doing so, the owner family underscores its long-term commitment, while at the same time laying the foundations to optimally position the company in a highly dynamic and constantly evolving market environment.

The new CEO

Marie Langer, daughter of founder Dr. Hans J. Langer, is new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EOS GmbH with immediate effect, placing the strategic direction of the company firmly in her hands. Her key focus will be on strategy, marketing, communications as well as corporate culture, organizational and people development.

The new CEO, Marie Langer, on her new position at EOS: "30 years of personal commitment at all levels and our shared culture have made us into the highly successful company we are today. We have successfully harnessed the pioneering spirit of the early years and combined it with the expertise of a global market leader." And she goes on to say: "From both a technological and an organizational perspective, EOS is optimally positioned for a successful future. My vision is that EOS stays at the cutting edge of industrial 3D printing technology and that the company makes a sustainable contribution towards solving the huge challenges facing us today. We want our technology to do more than driving economic growth. We want it to provide positive environmental and social benefits."

The extended management board

As managing director Dr. Adrian Keppler will be further focusing on the development of strategic customer and partner relationships and will oversee the close collaboration between the EOS subsidiaries and with the EOS Ecosystem.

Eric Paffrath, in his function as managing director, will continue to bear overall commercial responsibility for EOS GmbH. In this role, he will be heading Finance, Business Administration and Information Technology divisions, as well as other commercial areas.

