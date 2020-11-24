eoStar Welcomes Chief Operating Officer, John Ross

HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eoStar, who offers a comprehensive ERP route accounting software for modern beverage distribution organizations around the globe, announced today that John Ross has joined the executive team as the new Chief Operating Officer.

John is an accomplished executive with a proven track record in building high performing, capable organizations who are empowered to deliver complete, highly scalable solutions concurrently across multiple domains with a high degree of quality, agility, resilience, and reliability. John understands the fundamentals of wholesale distribution, having spent over 14 years with Andrews Distributing. As the EVP of Technology, John was responsible for all aspects of digital innovation, resulting in over 300% revenue growth. John lead the creation of two custom software packages focused on sales enablement and was responsible for developing a Project Management Office and Risk Management Program that reduced the risk profile of the enterprise by over 75%.

As the Chief Operating Officer, John will serve as a key contributor to the leadership team, reporting to Jim Clishem, CEO. He will assist in the company's growth, structure, and direction in both operational and strategic matters. John will lead and manage eoStar's Product, Program Management, Software Engineering, Customer Success, Professional Services, and Software Quality Assurance teams. John will also be responsible for overseeing eoStar's feature and efficiency enhancements to continually improve the client experience and assist in building and maintaining key strategic product and service partnerships to further advance value-based eoStar platform capabilities.

"John is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within eoStar. John has a proven record of building strong, profitable organizations, developing innovative solutions that maximize results, and is recognized as an established industry thought leader. He is an outstanding addition to our team. This is an exciting time for us and for our clients. I believe that John will make tremendous contributions to our company that will really move the needle," said Jim Clishem, Chief Executive Officer.

About eoStar

eoStar, formally known as Rutherford & Associates was founded in 1986. eoStar provides an end-to-end software solution for direct store delivery distributors, including route accounting, warehouse management, voice picking, forecasting, and mobile sales capabilities. Since 2001, eoStar's scalable platform has served bottlers and beverage distributors of all sizes, from a handful of product types and routes to the full complexity and scalability requirements of the most demanding enterprises in the world. eoStar's on-premise and SaaS-based business management solutions provide a full overview of the clients' entire operations while improving cost efficiencies and optimizing overall business performance. The eoStar platform is now serving over 11,000 users in beverage, wine & spirits, food service, and cannabis distribution. eoStar is a strategic partner with MillerCoors and the preferred technology and solution for Coca-Cola North America, North Star.

