EPA Proposes New Crackdown on Tailpipe Emissions

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The Environmental Protection Agency is putting a pedal to the electrically powered metal.On Wednesday, The EPA proposed a new set of regulations that would require more than two-thirds of all vehicles made in the US to be fully electric by 2032. If adopted, these rules would ramp up the US' climate strategy, giving automakers nine years to beef up for a market that currently represented 5.8% of all new vehicles sold in the US last year.Continue reading