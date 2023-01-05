EPAM Launches Vehicle-to-Cloud Platform "AosEdge" that Allows Seamless Delivery and Updates of Software for Connected Cars

Platform enables car OEMs to rapidly implement new services and features into vehicles

NEWTOWN, Pa. , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced a new "AosEdge" vehicle-to-cloud (V2C) platform that represents the next phase in the evolution of connected cars. The AosEdge platform, created in collaboration with Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, provides a more efficient way to deliver in-vehicle software and simplifies how different software elements operate within the same environment, making it possible for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop true software defined vehicles. The platform combines EPAM's digital platform expertise with Renesas' embedded automotive software technology to provide a complete software infrastructure – from installation to operation – for vehicles connecting to the cloud.

"We're excited to expand what's possible in the connected automotive experience by offering a platform that helps automakers and third-party OEMs to seamlessly and securely interact with one another to deliver compelling, much desired digital vehicle experiences," said Alex Agizim, CTO, Automotive & Embedded Systems at EPAM. "As software releases and updates for vehicles become easier, we look forward to the many unique ideas that will be introduced to the automotive market. When the vehicle is software, the process of upgrading is streamlined—making it easier to keep pace with innovation and the evolving consumer appetite for next-gen digital experiences."

The development of the AosEdge platform stems from the growing need to create V2C platforms that are as reliable and seamless as today's smartphones. Due to complex vehicle connectivity requirements, most cars are unable to automatically receive software updates after they have come off the manufacturing line, making it difficult for these vehicles to take advantage of the latest safety features and services. With the new platform, these critical software updates will be delivered using a cloud-to-edge computing platform, similar to the way smartphones receive over-the-air (OTA) updates via the cloud.

"We developed the V2C platform by partnering with EPAM and leveraging our experience in helping OEMs around the world transform their E/E architectures," said Takeshi Fuse, Head of Business Development and Marketing, Automotive Solution Business Unit at Renesas. "We are confident that this platform will contribute to the growth of the automotive industry and our society by making people's lives easier."

AosEdge Platform

AosEdge is a V2C platform that transforms the way OEMs and service providers install and manage services or applications in vehicles. AosEdge consists of "AosCloud" on the cloud side provided by EPAM and "AosCore" on the vehicle side implemented in Renesas' R-Car SoC. The new platform has been proven to work with EPAM's cloud environment and Renesas' R-Car SoC for automotive applications. Therefore, OEMs and service providers only need to develop the software they want to deliver and continue to offer unique services to users.

AosEdge platform highlights include:

Enables modern microservices software architecture for automotive core and value-added services , taking vehicles to the "edge computing" paradigm.

, taking vehicles to the "edge computing" paradigm. Allows developers with little automotive knowledge to develop in-vehicle software , since it can be configured independently of the vehicle architecture.

, since it can be configured independently of the vehicle architecture. Offers customizable options since the system complies with many open standards , such as the Vehicle Information Service Specification (VISS) and the publicly available vehicle source code.

, such as the Vehicle Information Service Specification (VISS) and the publicly available vehicle source code. Satisfies automotive domain requirements that cannot be addressed by existing IoT and cloud solutions.

that cannot be addressed by existing IoT and cloud solutions. Provides 24/7 support for managing, operating and using features , such as emergency assistance through EPAM.

, such as emergency assistance through EPAM. Supports any cloud environments (OEM cloud or public cloud).

(OEM cloud or public cloud). Applicable to non-vehicle applications.

Explore the AosEdge platform here: https://aoscloud.io.

See a demo of the platform at CES 2023, booth 4141.

Learn more about how EPAM helps automotive differentiate their business with innovative, software-defined vehicle solutions: https://www.epam.com/our-work/automotive-and-manufacturing.

