EPAM Named an Adobe Platinum Level Solution Partner

Achieving the highest level of Adobe partnership, EPAM helps customers get the most out of their Adobe investment to extract maximum business value

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With customers demanding personalized experiences across all digital channels, a solid user experience strategy is the key to success. For organizations looking to reimagine their digital engagement, it is important to choose an experienced, qualified partner. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced its upgrade to platinum status within the Adobe Solution Partner Program—placing it in the top 15 percent of solution providers. This platinum-level partnership status reflects EPAM's exceptional customer satisfaction ratings, delivery of many successful Adobe Experience Cloud customer deployments and more than 300 credentialed Adobe specialists.

We are thrilled to have achieved this premiere partner status with Adobe. Our thanks and appreciation go out to all of our customers and the EPAM Adobe community for enabling our organization to make this happen," said Andrew Fegley, Head of Digital Engagement, NA at EPAM. "By dedicating ourselves to the Adobe ecosystem and extending the reach of our Adobe capabilities, EPAM has emerged as a leading global player in the digital transformation space delivering innovative, omni-channel solutions that power next generation digital products and experiences for our customers."

Learn More About EPAM's Adobe Partnership

Engaging & Personalized Digital Experiences . From strategy to design and development to support, EPAM delivers end-to-end digital solutions powered by Adobe Experience Cloud. Offerings include discovery and consulting, digital marketing, commerce, cloud migration and platform upgrade services.





. From strategy to design and development to support, EPAM delivers end-to-end digital solutions powered by Adobe Experience Cloud. Offerings include discovery and consulting, digital marketing, commerce, cloud migration and platform upgrade services. Faster Time-to-Market with Optimized Cost and Uncompromised Quality. Global resource pool, robust accelerators, and other turnkey solutions such as AEM as a Service, AEM Health Check, FastTrack Adobe Commerce and more.

"As a platinum partner, EPAM has achieved the highest level of Adobe partnership status—helping customers get the most out of their adobe investment to extract maximum business value," said Tony Sanders, Head of Partner Sales, NA at Adobe. "Adobe is proud of the partnership we've created with EPAM over the last decade, and it goes without saying that they've had impressive growth in their Adobe product expertise and dedication in delivering the best customer experiences."

As a globally recognized Adobe partner, EPAM has partnered with Adobe since 2010 to build and deliver personalized, seamlessly integrated experiences for customers. The Company's Adobe practice includes more than 300 Adobe-certified professionals, 1000+ consultants and engineers and an impressive resume of more than 100 global customer transformation success stories.

"WSA has worked with EPAM as its implementation partner for more than three years. EPAM has a proven track record in providing the engineering resources necessary to handle our Adobe Commerce upgrades, customizations, and global rollouts effectively," said Yassine Medhioub, VP, Information Technology at WSA. "The quality of support, the responsiveness, and the integrity that has developed over the years are what we value most. I look forward to a continuous and successful collaboration. Thank you EPAM!"

Attending Adobe Commerce Reconnections on June 8th? This year's event brings together Adobe Commerce leaders, partners, retailers and clients who will share their commerce transformation stories. Meet with EPAM's Adobe Experts in Chicago, IL, USA, to learn how we help many of the world's leading retail brands deliver personalized, seamlessly integrated commerce experiences. Setup a meeting today at:www.epam.com/about/who-we-are/events/2022/adobe-commerce-reconnections.

Learn more about EPAM's work with Adobe at: www.epam.com/our-work/brochures/deliver-engaging-and-personalized-digital-experiences-with-epam-and-adobe.

Visit EPAM's Solution Partner Program profile on Adobe at:www.solutionpartners.adobe.com.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.



Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 45 countries across five continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

