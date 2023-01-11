EPAM Recognized as a Best Place to Work Across the World

Top Recognitions Received from Glassdoor, Built In, Great Place to Work® and kununu

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced that it has been rated as a top employer in several of its locations—including the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Poland—by Glassdoor, Built In, kununu and Great Place to Work.

To learn about career opportunities at EPAM, visit www.epam.com/careers.

"We are proud to be recognized as a top employer by so many respected organizations – demonstrating our dedication to our entrepreneurial growth culture, our people and to doing the right things as a company to make a positive social impact," said Larry Solomon, SVP, Chief People Officer at EPAM. "As the home of the modern engineer, we're committed to fostering a culture of trust, inclusivity and adaptability to empower our teams and deliver value to our clients and communities worldwide. In today's rapidly changing market, we are continually adapting and transforming ourselves in real-time to align with market demand. We continually strive to bring value to EPAMers through merit-based performance recognitions, health and wellness packages, purpose-driven work, continuing education programs and career advancement opportunities."

EPAM Named Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 and Employees' Choice Award Winner Glassdoor's 2023 Best Places to Work winners were determined using company reviews shared by company employees between October 2021-2022 for each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes. These include overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommendations to a friend and a six-month business outlook.



"The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences," said Christian Sutherland-Wong , Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners."





Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for diversity, equity and inclusion and other people-first cultural offerings. EPAM was named a Built In U.S. Best Large Place to Work and was featured as a Best Place to Work in all the major U.S. tech hubs, including Austin , Boston , Chicago , Los Angeles , New York City , San Diego , San Francisco , Seattle and Washington DC .



"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr , Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."





For the second consecutive year, EPAM has been named a Great Place to Work® in Poland .



Great Place to Work® helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For®.





For the second year in a row, EPAM has received the "Top Company" seal from kununu. The seal is given to top-rated companies on the employer review platform across employee rating scores, reviews, salaries and culture, with only the top five percent recognized. Since 2018 and 2017, respectively, employees have consistently rated EPAM with an average of 4.2 points in Germany and 4.0 points in Switzerland —higher ratings than the IT industry average of 3.8 points.



"We congratulate EPAM and all the companies that showed a dedication to providing their employees with a supportive and fulfilling work environment and qualified for the Top Company 2023 seal," said Dario Wilding , Senior Manager Communications, kununu. "EPAM ranks among the best employers in the IT industry in overall employee ratings, and we are happy to recognize their commitment to striving for continuous improvement as an employer."

These awards follow on the heels of EPAM's several other prestigious 2022 recognitions, including, but not limited to:

