EPAM Systems Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, digital engineering company EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.43 to $2.51 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.50 to $3.58 per share on revenues between $1.405 billion and $1.420 billion, with revenue between a decline of 0.2 and a growth of 0.9 percent and organic constant currency revenue growth of 0.5 to 1.6 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.41 to $8.49 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.23 to $13.31 per share on revenue growth of 3.5 to 3.7 percent, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 2.5 to 2.7 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $8.22 to $8.38 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $13.08 to $13.24 per share on revenue growth of 3.2 to 4.2 percent, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 2.0 to 3.0 percent.

The company also increased share repurchase authorization by $1.5 billion, bringing the total remaining authorization to $1.8 billion, and plans to enter a $500 million accelerated share repurchase next week.

Further, EPAM commits to return at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders annually from 2027 through 2029.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, EPAM is trading on the NYSE at $136.00, down $1.32 or 0.96 percent.

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