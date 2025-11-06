EPAM Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A1JS9Q / ISIN: US29414B1044
|
06.11.2025 12:45:26
EPAM Systems Earnings Decline In Q3; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), a digital transformation services and product engineering company, on Thursday reported net income declined in the third quarter compared with the previous year.
For the third quarter, net income declined to $106.82 million from $136.35 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $1.91 versus $2.37 last year.
Adjusted net income decreased to $171.79 million from $179.09 million in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $3.08 versus $3.12 last year.
On average, fifteen analysts had expected the company to report $3.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Income from operations decreased to $144.94 million from $176.98 million in the previous year.
Revenue increased 19.4 percent to $1.39 billion from $1.17 billion in the prior year.
Further, the company expected revenue for the fourth quarter to range between $1.380 billion and $1.395 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 11.1% at the midpoint of the range.
Income from operations is expected to range between 10.0% to 11.0% of revenues and and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.5% of revenues.
Earnings per share is anticipated to range between $2.00 and $2.08 for the fourth quarter.
Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to range between $3.10 and $3.18 for the fourth quarter.
In the pre-market trading, EPAM Systems is 5.15% higher at $169.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EPAM Systems Incmehr Nachrichten
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: EPAM Systems veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: EPAM Systems mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: EPAM Systems mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: EPAM Systems informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.25
|Ausblick: EPAM Systems öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu EPAM Systems Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EPAM Systems Inc
|145,15
|5,37%